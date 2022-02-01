40th Annual Souvenir of NIPM, Mysuru Chapter ‘Together’ released

February 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The 40th Annual Souvenir of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mysuru Chapter, “Together” was released on Jan. 30 at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in city.

The souvenir was released by Prof. (Col.) Y.S. Siddegowda, Chairman, NIPM Mysuru Chapter, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Tumkur University and B.M. Goutham, Hon. Secretary, NIPM Mysuru Chapter & Head, HRIR, Radico, Mysuru.

NIPM is the only all-India body of professional managers engaged in Human Resource Management, Industrial Relations, Labour Welfare and Training & Development.

NIPM came into existence on March 15, 1980 and it is headquartered in Kolkata. NIPM has a total membership of around 10,000 professionals spread across 53 Chapters all over India.

NIPM, Mysuru Chapter was formed in the year 1983 and is one of the most vibrant Chapters contributing to a wide array of HR dimensions. The Chapter has 100-plus professionals and student members and is well-known for conducting HR and Management-related programmes for the benefit of Mysuru HR fraternity.

The souvenir “Together” outlines the initiatives and activities of the Chapter and its future vision and aspirations.

Souvenir Committee Members Dr. V. Reena Williams – Past Chairperson, C.V. Srinivasan – Vice-Chairman, N. Devaraja – Hon. Additional Secretary, EC members – Advocate V.R. Raghunathan and Advocate B.L. Jagadish and other office-bearers of NIPM were present on the occasion.