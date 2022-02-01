Old school building demolished in MMC&RI premises

February 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The building of an old English medium school, which was earlier functioning in Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) premises on Seshadri Iyer Road, was demolished this morning to take up developmental works.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. H.N. Dinesh, told Star of Mysore that the English medium school which was functioning at the MMC&RI premises had moved to their premises about a year back and a quarters for D and C Group employees is planned in the same place on the two acre plot. Hence the old structure is being demolished to take up new developmental works, Dr. Dinesh added.