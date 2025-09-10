Apollo BGS Hospitals launches Next-Gen Mammography in Mysuru
September 10, 2025

Mysuru: Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, marked a significant milestone in women’s healthcare with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art 2D and 3D Tomosynthesis Mammography system with biopsy facility.

The advanced breast imaging service was inaugurated by author Roopa Venkatesh, who was the chief guest, in the presence of the Hospital’s Vice-President & Unit Head N.G. Bharateesha Reddy and senior doctors — Dr. Sowbhagyalakshmi, Head, Department of OBG, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon & Infertility Specialist; Dr. L.V. Vanitha, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology; Dr. Naveen Jayaram, Consultant Medical Oncologist; Dr. Y. Ramya, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Dr. Shiva Prasad, Consultant-Radiologist, Head of Radiology Department.

This cutting-edge mammography technology is designed to make breast scans clearer, safer, faster and more comfortable, ensuring earlier detection of breast cancer and improved outcomes for women.

Apollo BGS Hospitals

Highlights of new facility

Sharper Images: Detects even tiny changes in breast tissue with advanced clarity.

Lower Radiation: Uses X-rays more efficiently, minimising exposure for patients.

Comfort & Speed: Faster scans with shorter exam times and lower compression pressure.

3D Breast Tomosynthesis: Provides true layer-by-layer imaging, helping doctors see through overlapping tissues, especially beneficial for women with dense breasts.

Biopsy with Precision: Enables accurate tissue sampling from the exact spot of concern without unnecessary surgery.

Reduced False Alarms: Fewer unnecessary callbacks, ensuring peace of mind.

