Debut Dasara Flower Show at Lingambudhi Botanical Garden

September 10, 2025

Mysuru: As part of this year’s Dasara festivities, a grand flower show will be held at the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, promising a visual treat for visitors and a major boost to festive attractions.

For the first time, Mysuru will host two flower shows during Dasara, offering a double delight for tourists flocking to the Cultural Capital during Navaratri.

While Kuppanna Park at Nazarbad will continue to host the main Flower Show, the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden in Ramakrishnanagar will showcase a large-scale floral exhibition, with preparations already underway.

Over 45 varieties of flowering plants are being specially cultivated in 40,000 flower pots, creating a vibrant and colourful landscape to captivate visitors.

A view of Lingambudhi Botanical Garden.

A garden of many wonders

Spread across 15 acres, the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden is divided into several themed sections and features over 290 plant species, making it an ideal destination for botanical studies and leisurely exploration.

With 174 genera cultivated, this facility stands as Karnataka’s fourth and Mysuru district’s first officially recognised botanical garden, developed by the Horticulture Department at a cost of Rs. 5.6 crore.

The garden is set to take centre stage, drawing nature enthusiasts, families and tourists with its artistic floral displays. Flowering plants such as roses, plumeria (frangipani), bauhinia, thunbergia, erythrina variegata and marigolds will be showcased in creative patterns and themes.

Musical and dancing fountain area that can accommodate up to 150 seated spectators.

Pergolas, musical fountain

Visitors can take a break under pergolas crafted from live plants, with shaded seating areas strategically placed around the garden. Heart-shaped floral arches will add a romantic touch to the scenic pathways, perfect for photography.

For the first time, a musical and dancing fountain has been installed, accommodating up to 150 seated spectators. This feature promises to become a major attraction, offering a magical evening experience.

Viewing tower to offer panoramic sight.

Viewing tower

Adding to the garden’s charm is a newly constructed 60-ft-high viewing tower, offering panoramic views of both the botanical garden and the lush birdwatching zones around Lingambudhi Lake.

The tower is currently undergoing final touches, with the installation of safety railings progressing swiftly to ensure it is ready before the start of Dasara.

Plans are in motion to equip the tower with binoculars, enhancing the birdwatching experience for nature enthusiasts. From the top, visitors will be able to spot a variety of migratory and resident bird species while taking in sweeping views of the garden and lake.

To spread awareness about the flower show, information boards will be placed at major Dasara venues, busy traffic junctions and other high-footfall areas across Mysuru.

Each board will feature QR codes that, when scanned, will display an interactive map of the garden’s location, helping tourists navigate easily to the venue.

Schedule and entry fee

The Lingambudhi Dasara Flower Show will run daily from 9 am to 9 pm, starting Sept. 22, coinciding with the beginning of Navaratri, and concluding on Oct. 2, the day of Jumboo Savari. Entry fee: Adults – Rs. 60; Children – Rs. 30.

Even after the Dasara festivities conclude, the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden will remain open year-round to the public, said Manjunath, Assistant Director, Lingambudhi Botanical Garden..

Garden and themed attractions

The Lingambudhi Botanical Garden already features an array of mini parks and speciality gardens, each designed to engage and educate visitors:

Rose Garden: A fragrant and colourful space dedicated to roses.

Topiary Park: Features intricately pruned plant sculptures shaped like animals and birds.

Butterfly Park: Attracts and sustains different species of butterflies.

Medicinal Plant Garden: Showcasing traditional and medicinally valuable plants.

Bamboo Doll Park: Highlighting diverse bamboo species arranged in creative displays.

Plumeria (Frangipani) Park: Dedicated to this popular flowering tree.

Mini Fruit Garden: Displays different varieties of fruit-bearing plants.

Palmetum: A specialised section exclusively for palm species, serving scientific and educational purposes.

Cactus Park: Featuring rare and exotic cacti.

Coniferous Park: Home to a range of evergreen conifer plants.

These curated spaces are designed to delight visitors of all ages while promoting awareness about diverse plant species.