Democracy in bloom at Dasara Flower Show

September 29, 2024

Star attractions: Replicas of Parliament House, Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa, Gautama Buddha’s meeting

Mysuru: As part of the vibrant Dasara festivities, this year’s annual Flower Show at Kuppanna Park (Nishad Bhag) in Mysuru city is set to dazzle visitors with stunning replicas of the Parliament House, Anubhava Mantapa and the Legislative Assembly Hall, all crafted from millions of flowers inside the grand glass house.

The Dasara Flower Show, a highlight of the festival, boasts over one lakh flower pots showcasing more than 40 varieties of blooms nurtured by the Horticulture Department across various nurseries.

Each year, the show captivates audiences with intricate floral structures, and this year is no exception, featuring three unique designs under one roof.

In honour of International Democracy Day, the floral displays will emphasise the significance of democracy. The centrepiece will be the replica of the new Parliament House in New Delhi, elegantly crafted from white and red flowers.

Another prominent display will be the Anubhava Mantapa, which holds historical significance as a 12th-century forum created by the revolutionary Basavanna, where saints from all religions convened to promote social reform and equality. This representation aims to highlight the enduring message of equality from that era.

Additionally, the teachings of Gautama Buddha will be showcased in the form of a Legislative Assembly, recreating the assembly hall with thousands of flowers to convey the spiritual and philosophical lessons from Buddha’s time.

Each floral structure will face a different direction, with the Parliament House at the forefront, and the Anubhava Mantapa and Legislative Assembly structures positioned at the back. Surrounding these stunning models, colourful flower pots sourced from Pune and other regions will create a vibrant atmosphere.

Currently, expert teams from Bengaluru and Mysuru are diligently working on welding iron pipes to construct the frames for these elaborate floral designs. The ironwork is expected to be finalised in the next two days, after which a sponge will be added to shape the structures, followed by the final addition of flowers to complete the breathtaking displays by Oct. 2.

The Dasara Flower Show promises to be a spectacular celebration of creativity, culture, and democracy, inviting all to witness the beauty of nature artfully intertwined with significant historical and cultural themes.