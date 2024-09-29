Elephant paintings on road draws a flak

September 29, 2024

Mysuru: Elephants are revered as God in Hindu tradition, for resembling Lord Ganesha. It is also believed that, the sight of elephants and worshipping the animal brings prosperity.

Elephants are central to the celebration of world famous Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara every year. It is true that the annual festival is incomplete without elephants. However, in a hurry to make Dasara innovative and attractive, the District Administration has hurt the sentiments associated with the elephants. It has drawn a flak from the general public who have blamed the authorities for setting a bad precedent, by painting the circles around the heritage significant memorials, with that of elephants.

The paintings of elephants can be seen dotting the prominent circles in city ahead of Dasara. It has not gone down well with the theists, with pedestrians walking on the painting of the elephants and vehicles, leaving behind the marks of tyres on the same paintings, creating an embossed look.

Apart from Mysuru Dasara, the elephants form the fulcrum of various festivals in Kerala. The Trissur Pooram and Nenmara Vela in the God’s Own Country, comprises colourful processions involving caparisoned elephants, with melange of fireworks. Durga festival is another festival, where elephants amble on the streets during the procession. Most big temples in State have elephants, which attract devotees, for whom the visit to the temple is not complete without paying obeisance to elephants too.