Rave party at KRS backwaters: 54 detained

September 29, 2024

Mysuru: A major rave party near the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam resulted in the detention of 54 individuals, including seven women, last night.

The Mysuru District Police conducted a night-long raid at a farmhouse in Yedahalli village near Meenakshipura, following reports of illegal activities.

Early this morning, those arrested were subjected to blood tests to check for the presence of drugs and narcotics. Speaking to the media at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana stated that the raid, headed by Additional SP Nagesh, was part of an extensive operation.

“The process of identifying the individuals, organisers and farmhouse owners is underway and FIR registration has begun. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel are already at the scene. The rave party was promoted through social media and we are investigating the possible presence of foreign nationals,” the SP said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the incident by confirming that 54 people have been detained and assured that legal proceedings would follow. “The law will take its own course and action will be taken against any illegal activities,” he remarked.

Police sources revealed that the raid was ordered by DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah and SP Vishnuvardhana and was carried out by Additional SP Nagesh, with over 60 officers, including Mysuru South Dy.SP Kareem Rawthar, Yelwal Circle Inspector Shivananjashetty, District Women’s Police Inspector Yogananjappa and Sub-Inspector Shanthala.

According to the SP, Yelwal Police were tipped off about the rave party and a team was dispatched to investigate.

With over 150 participants, additional Police forces were required. Upon the Police’s arrival, the generator was switched off, and in the chaos that followed, several party-goers fled amidst rain and darkness. We are working to identify those who escaped,” he added.

Although no narcotics were found, Police seized liquor bottles, tobacco products, 25 cars, and 18 two-wheelers. The farmhouse is owned by one Shankar and Arjun, and a special team has been formed to investigate further, the SP said.