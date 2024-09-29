MUDA site allotment scam: Mysuru Lokayukta forms 4 teams to probe CM, family
September 29, 2024

Snehamayi Krishna files money laundering complaint against Siddaramaiah with Enforcement Directorate

Mysuru: The Mysuru Lokayukta Police have formed four special teams to probe the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

Lokayukta SP T.J. Udesh in Mysuru has appointed teams led by Lokayukta Dy.SP S.K. Malteesh, Chamarajanagar Dy.SP Mathew Thomas, Mysuru Police Inspector Ravi Kumar and Madikeri Police Inspector Lokesh Kumar, officials confirmed. Each team has been given specific responsibility to investigate the high-profile case.

The teams are currently reviewing Court-submitted documents, authenticated by the complainant, as part of their preliminary assessment.

Field investigations are set to commence on Monday, Sept. 30. Udesh has already met with Lokayukta officers to formulate a comprehensive strategy for investigating the corruption charges against the Chief Minister and his family, as outlined in the FIR.

According to sources, discussions have focused on gathering evidence and securing key documents related to FIR number 11/2024.

Those named in the FIR include CM Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, his brother-in-law B.M. Mallikarjunaswamy,  land owner J. Devaraju and others. The investigation teams will first acquire documents from MUDA pertaining to the alleged scam, avoiding the active involvement of officers from other departments, such as revenue, while preparing a detailed report on their findings. Sources said that documents and information will be collected from other departments if need be.

In a new twist, complainant Snehamayi Krishna has filed an additional complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), intensifying the troubles for the Chief Minister.

In a 16-page email and letter to the Bengaluru ED director, Snehamayi Krishna elaborated on accusations of corrupt practices within MUDA and called for an investigation under the Money Laundering Act. He alleges that CM Siddaramaiah abused his power to secure 14 sites in his wife’s name, further inflaming tensions in Karnataka’s political sphere.

