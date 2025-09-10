C.P. Radhakrishnan elected Vice-President
News

C.P. Radhakrishnan elected Vice-President

September 10, 2025

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is currently serving as Governor of Maharashtra, was elected as Vice- President of India. He defeated I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy in the VP election held yesterday.

Radhakrishnan secured 452 first preference votes while Justice Reddy received 300. Fifteen votes were declared invalid. Rajya Sabha General Secretary, P.C. Mody, who was the Returning Officer, announced the results.

The elections witnessed a turnout of 98.20 per cent, with 767 MPs casting their vote out of 781. Thirteen MPs abstained, including seven from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one independent MP.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.”

VP’s Office had been vacant since July 21, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching