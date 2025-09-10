C.P. Radhakrishnan elected Vice-President

September 10, 2025

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is currently serving as Governor of Maharashtra, was elected as Vice- President of India. He defeated I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy in the VP election held yesterday.

Radhakrishnan secured 452 first preference votes while Justice Reddy received 300. Fifteen votes were declared invalid. Rajya Sabha General Secretary, P.C. Mody, who was the Returning Officer, announced the results.

The elections witnessed a turnout of 98.20 per cent, with 767 MPs casting their vote out of 781. Thirteen MPs abstained, including seven from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one independent MP.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.”

VP’s Office had been vacant since July 21, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.