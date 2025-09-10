Gaganachukki Jalapathotsava grandeur on Sept. 13 and 14

September 10, 2025

Malavalli: The two-day Gaganachukki Jalapathothsava at Shivanasamudra in Malavalli taluk will be held with grandeur on Sept. 13 and 14, announced Malavalli MLA P.M. Narendraswamy after chairing a review meeting with officials at Gaganachukki, Shivanasamudra, recently.

The MLA directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to successfully organise the event, especially with the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festivities set to commence from Sept. 22.

A unique laser show and special lighting arrangements will be the highlight of this year’s Jalapathothsava, aimed at drawing more tourists. The stage programme will also be live-streamed, with lakhs of visitors expected to throng the venue during the two-day celebrations.

As the drinking water project works are currently underway at Rottikotte, the stage programme venue has been shifted near Mallikyatanahalli, the MLA informed.

He further announced that free transport services will be provided for people arriving from various parts of Malavalli taluk. Arrangements will also be made to supply food and drinking water, along with separate toilet facilities.

Officials will decide on opening shops and counters for visitors, while local merchants will be allowed to set up stalls and run their businesses at Mallikyatanahalli itself, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandya DC Dr. Kumara said, “As the KRS Reservoir is full this year, just like last year, a grand Gaganachukki Jalapathothsava is being organised.” He urged officials to discharge their responsibilities diligently to ensure the success of the event.

The DC added that several committees have been formed, including stage, cultural, transport, health, cleanliness and food, to oversee the smooth execution of the celebrations.

SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi, Sub-Divisional Officer M. Shivakumar, Tahasildar S.V. Lokesh, Dy.SP V. Krishnappa, Taluk Panchayat EO H.G. Srinivas, and other officials were present at the meeting.