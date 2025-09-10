Highest-ever security presence for Dasara

September 10, 2025

Echo of RCB stampede, Maddur violence, Dasara guest row…

10,000 Policemen, hundreds of senior officers, CCTV surveillance to ensure unprecedented safety measures

Mysuru: Expect a record deployment of over 10,000 Policemen during this year’s Dasara festivities, as the Mysuru City Police has drawn up an elaborate security plan to maintain law and order.

The heightened security comes in the wake of recent disturbing incidents, including the June 4 stampede at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations, which claimed 11 lives and the violent stone-pelting incident at Maddur during a Ganesha procession.

Adding to the concerns is the controversy surrounding the Dasara inauguration by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, who has been invited as the Government’s guest to inaugurate the festivities.

Her past statements against Kannadambe and Goddess Bhuvaneshwari have triggered protests by the BJP and several Hindu groups, who have already taken to the streets opposing her inauguration.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, senior Police officers confirmed that more than double the usual force will be deployed this year. Along with boots on the ground, digital surveillance will be ramped up with CCTV cameras, both mobile and stationary, to monitor key areas.

Forces pooled from across State

Traditionally, around 5,000 Policemen are deployed for Dasara, led by senior officers in the ranks of SPs, DCPs and ACPs. Of these, 3,000 Policemen from Mysuru form the core contingent, while the rest are brought in from neighbouring districts.

This year, however, 7,000 additional Policemen, including 10 Superintendents of Police, 20 Additional SPs, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, will be drawn from across Karnataka.

Letters requisitioning forces have already been sent to other districts, and the process will be formalised after a review meeting by DG&IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem.

Dr. Saleem will visit Mysuru in the coming week to personally assess preparations. The review meeting will also be attended by ADGPs, the Southern Range DIGP, the City Police Commissioner, the Mysuru SP and DCPs.

Officers confirmed that apart from nearby districts like Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and Chamarajanagar, reinforcements will also come from Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Bengaluru Rural and Davanagere.

Security blanket across key venues

The additional forces are expected to arrive in Mysuru a week ahead of Sept. 22 inauguration and will be deployed at all key Dasara venues, including Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace, Jumboo Savari procession route from Palace till Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Special attention will be given to Chamundi Hill, where the inaugural ceremony will take place. A tight security cordon will extend from Kurubarahalli Circle at the foothill to the Temple precincts at the summit. No unauthorised persons will be allowed entry.

There will also be strict vigilance on roads leading to Dasara venues and in residential areas surrounding these locations to ensure a safe and incident-free festival.