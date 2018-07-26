Three Jalapathotsavas await August tourists

Chunchanakatte Jalapathotsava at K.R. Nagar on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12

Bharachukki Jalapathotsava in Kollegal on Aug. 18 and 19

Gaganachukki Jalapathotsava in Mandya on Aug. 25 and 26

Mysuru: Minister for Tourism and Sericulture S.R. Mahesh has announced that ‘Jalapathotsava’ would be organised at Chunchanakatte in K.R. Nagar on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, Bharachukki Waterfall in Kollegal on Aug. 18 and 19 and Gaganachukki Waterfall in Mandya on Aug. 25 and 26.

At Bharachukki, this will be the fourth Jalapathotsava. The first Jalapathotsava was held in 2007 Aug. 11 and 12. The next was in 2013 Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and the last Jalapathotsava was in 2014, Aug. 16 and 17.

The Jalapathotsava will be organised at three places to enhance the beauty of the waterfalls that has seen increased flow of water this year, thanks to copious rain and water releases from reservoirs along the Cauvery Basin. “We are targeting tourists from far and wide to witness the grand event where water can be seen in different colours and hues,” he said.

The Minister directed the officials to organise the Jalapathotsava in a grand manner as Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will inaugurate the festival. “This Jalapathotsava will be different from the previous such events. We will ensure that tourists are not inconvenienced due to traffic snarls at places including Gaganachukki and Bharachukki,” he said.

“I have already held a meeting with officials and they have been directed to prepare for the annual event without giving room for any complaints,” he added.

Stating that there is a proposal to create additional facilities at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.5 crore, the Minister said it is intended at creating more safety measures to allow the visitors to savour the beauty of water in its splendour from close. The officials have been directed to prepare an action plan in this regard, he added.

On partial damages suffered by iconic Wellesley Bridge near Kollegal after a part of which collapsed and washed away in the flood of Cauvery River near the falls recently, he said the Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums will be taking up the restoration works at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.5 crore.

“We want to retain the heritage structure. I have told the officials to take up restoration works of Madhyaranga Temple which is also located in the tourist circuit,” he added.

To a query on improving road connectivity to the Falls, Mahesh said the road from Sathegala Handpost to the Falls will be widened further and also asphalted. Hanur MLA R. Narendra said the work on building an amphitheatre near the Walls has failed to take off due to lack of adequate funds. The Minister promised to provide funds to the same.

The Minister was accompanied by Tourism Department Director B. Ramu, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation MD Kumar Pushkar and Additional Deputy Commissioner K.M. Gayathri.