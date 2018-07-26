Now, up to 7 years jail for giving bribes

New Delhi: The Parliament has passed an Anti-Corruption Bill that provides for punishment to bribe-givers and takers, and extends prior nod for prosecution to former public officials with the Lok Sabha giving its assent to the law. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, passed by the lower house on Tuesday after a reply by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, was passed by Rajya Sabha.

The Bill makes specific provisions related to giving a bribe to a public servant, and giving a bribe by a commercial organisation and it also modifies the definitions and penalties for offences related to taking a bribe, being a habitual offender and abetting an offence.

The Bill provides for imprisonment from three to seven years, besides fine, to those convicted. Bribe-givers have also been included in the legislation for the first time and they can be punished with imprisonment up to seven years, fine, or both.