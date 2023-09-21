Chandrayaan-3, World Cup Cricket themes of Dasara Flower Show

September 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The upcoming Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park will celebrate two prominent themes: Chandrayaan-3, in honour of India’s successful moon mission, and the forthcoming World Cup cricket, all in the form of floral designs at Glass House in the Park. The event is organised by the Mysuru District Horticulture Society in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture.

This year’s main theme, Chandrayaan-3, will feature a 40-ft diameter moon created using white chrysanthemum flowers specially brought from Kolkata. Additional components of the Chandrayaan theme include a 36-ft rocket made from Kolkata chrysanthemum flowers and peach-coloured roses, a 15×15-ft Pragyaan model and a 5×5-ft Earth replica. The second theme, centred around the Cricket World Cup, will convey best wishes to the Indian team in a creative and thematic manner.

In preparation for the Flower Show, the Horticulture Department has cultivated more than 60,000 flower pots, with an additional 35,000 pots being sourced from Pune, Ooty and Kolkata. These pots primarily consist of hybrid varieties and will be procured from private nurseries in those locations.

To ensure transparency, tenders for the Flower Show will be called through e-procurement.

These flower pots are being nurtured at various locations across Mysuru, including Kuppanna Park, Gordon Park (near old DC office), Jaladarshini Guest House, Government Guest House, Dasara Exhibition Grounds and Curzon Park. The goal is to showcase 50,000 pots from Mysuru, with an additional reserve of 10,000 pots.

Several private companies have stepped forward to sponsor various sections of the Flower Show, promising a successful event.

The Horticulture Department has taken meticulous care in preparing flower nurseries, categorising plants based on their flowering cycles, which include 40-day, 120-day, and 60-day flowering species. These plants have been systematically planted well in advance to ensure a stunning display during the grand event.

With the added incentive of free bus rides for women, officials are optimistic about increased attendance at this year’s Flower Show. To captivate visitors further, the musical fountain at the venue will be operational throughout the event. Previous attempts to run the musical fountain on weekends as a tourist attraction, however, had fallen short of expectations.