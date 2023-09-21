Two-wheelers, cars encroach dedicated path for cyclists

September 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: While the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has embarked on the construction of dedicated cycle tracks and the installation of ‘retro reflective delineators’ on city roads, these areas have unfortunately become favoured parking spots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, obstructing the designated cycle paths.

B.G. Balaji, a reader of Star of Mysore, has pointed out this issue, highlighting the pressing concern of vehicles encroaching onto the cycle tracks, which increases the risk of damage.

He specifically mentioned the situation on Vishwamanava Double Road, stretching from Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle to the Ring Road Junction. Here, a clearly marked cyclist path has been established with two parallel painted lines and rubber shafts on the road surface to demarcate it.

Regrettably, this designated space often sees the intrusion of two-wheelers and cars, some of which even resort to parking within the allotted area. Additionally, shopkeepers have placed their belongings on this section of the road, further hindering its intended use.

Balaji acknowledged that the promotion of cycling and the prioritisation of public health and environmental sustainability, with the goal of reducing pollution, are commendable initiatives. However, the success of these efforts ultimately depends on the awareness and cooperation of vehicle owners and shopkeepers.

He emphasised that without proper education and a clear understanding of the purpose of these designated cyclist paths, there is a risk that the significant investment made by the MCC may go to waste.