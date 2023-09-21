MCC starts laying 8.72-km dedicated cycle tracks

September 21, 2023

Retro reflective delineators installed on Vishwamanava Double Road, enhancing safety during nighttime

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant effort to promote eco-friendly transportation and prioritise cyclist safety, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has initiated the construction of synthetic cycle tracks at various locations throughout the city. This initiative aims to encourage the use of bicycles, which has long been a hallmark of Mysuru.

With a substantial investment of Rs. 3,65,60,000, bicycle tracks are being developed, covering an impressive distance of 8.72 kilometres. The concept of Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) was introduced in June 2017, and September 2023 marks a pivotal moment as these tracks are being established to facilitate environmental friendly transport.

The impact of this initiative is already evident on Vishwamanava Double Road, extending from Kanakadasa Circle to Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle. Here, ‘retro reflective delineators’ have been strategically installed, enhancing safety for cyclists during nighttime journeys.

These retro reflective devices, placed on the road surface and along the side of the roadway, clearly define the road’s alignment and outline the safe path designated exclusively for cyclists.

MCC Zone 1 Development Officer Shushruth confirmed this development to Star of Mysore, stating that once the 8.72-kilometer track is fully laid, rules and notifications will be established to raise awareness among motorists about the dedicated cycle lanes. Additional reflectors and signboards will also be deployed to clearly demarcate these lanes.

The concept of dedicated cycle lanes was initially proposed in 2012, with plans to allocate three to five feet of road exclusively for cyclists, marked with yellow paint.

Currently, there exists a dedicated bicycle lane on Narasimharaja Boulevard, near the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), leading to Chamundi Hill. However, it’s worth noting that this lane is sometimes utilised by horse trainers for walking their animals.

Other areas earmarked for the cycle tracks include JLB Road (from M.N. Jois Circle Junction to Ashoka Circle), Seetha Vilas Road (from M.N. Jois Circle Junction to Kukkarahalli Lake entrance gate), Bogadi Road (from Kukkarahalli Lake entrance gate to University of Mysore entrance gate), Vishvamanava Double Road (from Campus Road Junction to Nijalingappa Circle and extending to the Ring Road), Krishnaraja Boulevard (from Kautilya Circle to Kannegowda Circle), Chamaraj Double Road (from Ekalavya Circle to Ramaswamy Circle), and New Kantharaj Urs Road (from Kannegowda Circle to Ashoka Circle).

This ambitious project is a response to the growing traffic congestion within the city. By providing dedicated paths for cyclists, city officials aim to reduce congestion and promote sustainable transportation methods.