Apply online to avail concessional bus pass
November 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Issuance of student bus pass has been made online from current year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. 

Accordingly, students need not stand in a serpentine queue in front of the counters to get the passes as this job has been entrusted to College authorities.  They can also download application, fill it up, submit at the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) pass issuing counter and get the pass ready after the payment of fees.

In a press release, Dr. Shivayogi C. Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, said this time, applications will not be received manually and students have to fill it up online in ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal and get it attested by School or College management. 

Then they can go to the counter at the bus stand to collect the pass after payment of prescribed fee. The students are also given the option of filling up applications online, get print of the same, pay prescribed fee at their respective educational institutions and get it signed by the authorities concerned. 

Filled in applications are collected by the College authorities and sent to the designated counters where the passes are issued. This will prevent the students from standing in the queue. 

Plans are afoot to make provision for online payment in ‘Seva Sindhu’ and it will be notified once it is done, the release stated.

He said SC and ST students must compulsorily enclose the copy of caste certificate number at the time of filling up application online. The concessional bus passes are issued for ten months for other students and 12 months for ITI candidates. 

Details of bus pass seekers must be sent before 5th of every month. A processing fee of Rs. 100 will be charged for each student. Besides, Rs.5 towards accident relief fund monthly from each student. However, the bus pass is free for SC and ST students but they have to pay only towards processing fee and accident relief fund.

As per the Government Order, students who are already having the bus pass, can use it till it was renewed. Instructions have been given to all KSRTC bus drivers and conductors not to insist on the new or renewed ones due to delay in re-opening of Colleges following COVID-19 pandemic. This rule is applicable both in city and rural bus service.

