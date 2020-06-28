ASHA workers seek fulfilment of demands

June 28, 2020

To stage demonstration in city on June 30

Threaten to stop work from July 10

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Government to fulfil their demand for payment of Rs. 12,000 as monthly wages and timely distribution of PPE kits to all of them, ASHA workers, under the banner of AIUTUC-affiliated Karnataka Rajya Samyukta ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha, will stage a State-wide demonstration on June 30.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, AIUTUC District Secretary Chandrasekhar Meti said that ASHA workers, who are among the frontline warriors in the battle against the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are being paid a paltry monthly honorarium of Rs. 4,000.

“Though several representations have been made to the Health Department and the Government seeking scrapping of the monthly honorarium system and introduce a monthly wage system wherein every ASHA worker will get minimum wages of Rs. 12,000, the appeals have fallen on deaf ears. As such, the ASHA workers are forced to stage a State-wide stir on June 30 seeking fulfilment of their demands which chiefly include payment of Rs. 12,000 as wages, distribution of PPE kits and other protective gears such as face shield, face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers, regular testing for COVID-19 symptoms and free treatment to those found COVID-19 positive,” he said.

He also warned of staging an indefinite stir by stopping work completely from July 10 if the Government fails to fulfil their demands by then.