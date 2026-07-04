Ashada Fridays atop Chamundi Hill: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar objects to Rs. 2,000 darshan ticket 
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Ashada Fridays atop Chamundi Hill: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar objects to Rs. 2,000 darshan ticket 

July 4, 2026

Mysuru: Taking strong exception to the Sri Chamundi Hill Development Authority’s decision to issue Rs. 2,000 ticket for special darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari in the Hill Temple on Ashada Fridays, erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that the issuance of such a high price ticket was not necessary. 

Speaking to media persons here yesterday, Pramoda Devi opined that the price of special darshan ticket should have been decided after calling a meeting in this regard.  

“I do not understand how the authorities have taken a unilateral stand on pricing of special darshan ticket. As far as I know, no such meeting had taken place. The price of ticket is not fair considering the interests of the devotees. Also, it is not clear whether the tickets are available online or only in counters. We have no information about this,” she pointed out.

Noting that the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family has moved the Courts on Chamundeshwari Hill Temple matter, she said that the family will react to those concerned in the right way.  

“I pray the Almighty to give sense to the people  who are behind the Rs. 2,000 special darshan ticket,” she added. 

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