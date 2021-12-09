Auto drivers demand hike in fares

December 9, 2021

Mysuru, Dec.9 (RKB&DM)- Urging the Government to hike auto fares in the wake of increasing fuel prices, auto drivers under the banner of Mysuru City Auto Drivers Federation gathered at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to the DC in this regard.

Pointing out that at present, the minimum auto fare is Rs.25 (first 2 kms) and Rs.13 per km subsequently, the auto drivers stressed on the need for revising this fare structure considering the rise in fuel prices by the day.

Noting that auto fares have already been revised in Bengaluru, they said that they want the Government to fix the minimum fare at Rs.30 and Rs.15 per km for subsequent distance, just as in Bengaluru.

Explaining the hardships caused to them due to rising prices of fuel and other essential commodities, they said that the authorities should immediately order an upward revision of fares and thus come to the rescue of auto drivers, who are in dire straits due to pandemic.

They submitted a memorandum to the DC seeking revision of auto fares with immediate effect.

MLA L.Nagendra, who arrived at the spot, heard the grievances of auto drivers. Later, he contacted the Regional Transport Officer, who is also the Secretary of Mysuru District Transport Authority and asked the Officer to favourably consider the just demands of auto drivers, once the MLC poll code comes to an end.

Federation office-bearers M.P. Nagaraj, Kishore, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra and others were present.