Hockey veteran A. Rajan passes away in Bengaluru

December 9, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec. 9 (KS) – Veteran hockey player of yesteryears A. Rajan (89) passed away at Amruthahalli in Bengaluru on Dec. 6.

He leaves behind two sons, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru on the same day, according to family sources.

Rajan was an active hockey player in 1960s and 70s and was very popular in hockey circles. He had represented CIL Hockey team, Mysore University, the then Mysore State Hockey team and had played in various places including Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He was also part of the Nehru Cup winning team.

Rajan had served as the Manager of CQAL Sports Club in Bengaluru and was also involved in the setting up of the present Hockey Stadium in Bengaluru.