Automated Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre to be opened tomorrow

July 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is also the Transport Minister, will inaugurate the new Automated Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre at Regional Transport Office (RTO) – East in Rajivnagar 3rd Stage, Devanur Layout, opposite Narayana Hospital on the Outer Ring Road here at 12.30 pm tomorrow (July 6).

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish, Legislators, Chairmen of all Boards and Corporations, Joint Transport Commissioner of Mysuru Division Dr. C.T. Murthy, Deputy Transport Commissioner and Senior Regional Transport Officer (West) Siddappa H. Kallera, Regional Transport Officer (East) L. Deepak and others will be present.

The Vehicle Fitness Centre and other allied works for RTO (East) was undertaken at a cost of Rs. 7.5 crore with an additional Rs. 5.52 crore sanctioned for installation of various equipment at the Fitness Centre. An amount of Rs. 2.76 crore was also sanctioned for additional works at the Vehicle Fitness Centre and the works were taken up by the Civil Engineering Division of KSRTC.

Earlier, Motor Vehicle Inspectors used to inspect the vehicles manually and now, following the completion of the works, inspection of old vehicles to test its road worthiness will now be simple and hassle-free.

The Vehicle Inspection and Certification Centre is automated and consists of vehicle testing lane, comprising roller brake tester, side slip tester, suspension tester, emission tester, diesel smoke tester, headlight beam tester, free roller set, sound level tester and visual inspection above and under the vehicle.

Sources said that the automated inspection procedure would be more efficient and accurate when compared to manual inspection. It will take an average time of 20 minutes to inspect a vehicle and Fitness Certificate would be issued immediately as new automated centre will give authenticated fitness for the condition of the vehicle

There are separate tracks for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and Heavy Motor vehicle (HMV) and three vehicles can be inspected at a time, sources added.