Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: MUDA holds cycle rally in remembrance of Quit India Movement
Sports

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: MUDA holds cycle rally in remembrance of Quit India Movement

September 6, 2021

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being held nationwide to celebrate the 75th year of Independence, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had organised a bicycle rally in city this morning to remember Quit India Movement.

Over 100 employees of MUDA, led by Chairman H.V. Rajeev and Commissioner D.B. Natesh, took part in the rally.

The rally began in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road (in front of MCC Office), Gun House Circle, Agrahara Circle, Siddappa Square, Narayana Shastri Road and culminated at Freedom Fighters’ Park in Subbarayanakere. The rallyists carried placards containing information and messages on Quit India Movement and created awareness about the Freedom Struggle amongst the public.

MUDA employees posing in front of the replica of Gyarah Murti statue, depicting Gandhi’s iconic Dandi March of 1931, at Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere in city this morning after the cycle rally concluded.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev remembered all those who fought for the freedom of the country and spoke about Quit India Movement.

MUDA Superintending Engineer Shankar, Town Planning Member Jayasimha, Chief Accounts Officer Shwetha, MUDA Engineers and others took part in the bicycle rally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching