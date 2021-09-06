Accidents waiting to haappen?!
September 6, 2021

Sir,

The above picture was taken on Mysuru Ring Road near the road which connects Sankranthi Circle (Hebbal) to the Ring Road.

As you can see, there is a big hole where you merge into the service road from the Ring Road. It is dangerous because you can’t see it while coming from the Ring Road during day and especially at night due to lack of street-light.

I request the authorities concerned to repair this as soon as possible to avoid any accidents.

– Vinay Mujumdar, Mysuru, 3.9.2021

