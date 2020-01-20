Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival from Feb. 14 to 19
Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival from Feb. 14 to 19

January 20, 2020

Mysuru: Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival – 2020 at Rangayana will be held from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19.

Announcing this at a press conference at Rangayana premises this morning, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that the Bahuroopi theatre festival is being organised with theme ‘Gandhi Patha’ to highlight the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi. 

He said that the theatre fest will be inaugurated by renowned Kannada actor Anant Nag at Vanaranga on Jan. 14 at 5.30 pm.

This year, Bahuroopi will feature a total of 24 plays including 10 Kannada plays and 11 non-Kannada language plays. 

All the plays will be staged at four different venues at Rangayana. The final list of plays to be staged will be released by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Jan. 29, the Rangayana Director said.

On Jan. 14 at 10 am, internationally renowned filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli will inaugurate Bahuroopi International Film Festival at Sriranga auditorium. On Jan. 13 at 5 pm, Karnataka Janapada Academy President Manjamma Jogati and Sufi Singer from Bagalkot Ibrahim Sutar will inaugurate the Folk Festival at Kindarijogi vedike. A two-day National Seminar on the topic ‘Gandhi Patha’ will be held on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, which will be inaugurated by Dalit poet and activist Siddalingaiah.

The six-day Bahuroopi Festival would also include book exhibition, Desi food festival and other events, Cariappa said.

