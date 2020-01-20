129 advocates file ‘Vakalath’ in favour of sedition case accused

January 20, 2020

City Advocates argue with each other at General Body Meeting of Mysore Bar Association

Mysuru: In a dramatic development, over 129 advocates have filed their ‘Vakalath’ in favour of persons who have been booked under sedition case by the Jayalakshmipuram Police. ‘Vakalatnama’ is a document, by which the party filing the case authorises the advocate to represent on their behalf.

The persons include Nalini Balakumar, the alumna of University of Mysore, who had displayed ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a demonstration held at Manasagangothri campus recently in protest against the mob violence in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and Mysore University Research Scholars Association President Maridevaiah, one of the organisers of the protest.

The protest was organised inside the Mysore University campus by Dalita Vidyarthi Okkoota, Mysore University Research Scholars Association, Bahujana Vidyarthi Sangha, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO).

Videos of the protest showed one person holding a small poster in black with the words “Free Kashmir.” Based on the video, the Police booked one person under Section 124 A (sedition) and Section 34 (common intent). Sedition charges, if proven, constitute a jail term of up to 3 years.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by M.V. Mahendra, who is a Police Officer and according to him, he was a witness to the protest that took an anti-national turn with “Free Kashmir” poster. The FIR names Maridevaiah as the prime accused (A1).

The advocates, who arrived from Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Davanagere, signed the ‘Vakalath’ and submitted at the Court of Second Additional District and Sessions Court Judge. The Judge will look into the ‘Vakalath’ at 3 pm and will decide on who will argue for the accused. The Judge will later hear the case that is scheduled for today.

It may be mentioned here that the Mysore Bar Association had refused to take up the case of Nalini and the other accused who are facing sedition charges.

Speaking to reporters, the advocates said that they have nothing to do with the decision of the Bar Association and they have volunteered to represent the accused as every accused has a right to be represented in a Court of Law.

Meanwhile, the General Body Meeting of Mysore Bar Association began at the Association Hall this morning where a group of advocates objected to the Bar Association move not to represent the sedition case accused.

Heated arguments ensued between the office-bearers of the Association who supported the Bar move and a group of advocates who opposed the decision.

Sources said that senior advocates had to broker peace between the arguing groups. The meeting was on when we went to Press.

