Pejawar Seer was a bridge between ancient tradition and modern reforms: Suttur Seer

January 20, 2020

Mysuru: “Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji was a great soul who lived a life of conflicts between tradition and rationality,” opined Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

He was speaking at ‘Pejawar Sri – Bhava Pushpanjali’ programme where several religious institutions and organisations had come together to pay homage to the late Pejawar Seer yesterday at Nada Mantapa in Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Ooty Road here.

“Late Swamiji is known for his tireless works. Throughout his life, he attracted criticism from both traditionalists and progressives, but he accepted criticism with love and grace,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the pontiff of Shravanabelagola Jain Mutt Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji said, “All of us are Swamijis for our Mutts, but late Pejawar Seer was Swamiji for the whole country. He never neglected rituals but tried to balance it with rational thinking and upheld human values.”

During the occasion, members of Raghuleela Sangeetha Shaala rendered devotional songs. Ganapathy Ashram Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Head Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji and Sharana Madara Gurupeetha-Chitradurga Seer Sri Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamiji graced the occasion and paid tributes to the late Swamiji.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, former MLC G. Madhusudan, leaders and representatives of various organisations including H.V. Rajeev, Vasudev Bhat, D.T. Prakash and Mallappagowda were present.

More than 100 religious and civic institutions including Vijaya Vittala, Sri Krishnadhama, Brahmanara Sangha, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Jilla Vokkaligara Sangha, Karnataka Rajya Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Adi Dravida Paurakarmikara Abhivriddhi Sangha, Jilla Savita Samaja, Konkani Christian Association, The Bearys’ Welfare Association, Ursu Mandali Sangha and Karnataka Pradeshika Kurubara Sangha.

‘Most respected Hindu Seer of the century’

“Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is the most respected Hindu Seer of the century,” opined Chitradurga Seer Sri Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamiji.

“Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji believed that Hindu society needs to rectify its defects. He fought against social discrimination of Dalits and worked for bringing them into the mainstream of Hindu society. His efforts continued till his last days,” added Madara Channaiah Swamiji.

Sri Ganapathy Ashram Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, who also spoke, said: “Representatives of all communities including Hindu, Muslim and Christians have participated in this programme. This feature aptly depicts the unique personality of Pejawar Seer. He led a simple life and worked tirelessly for a better society.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji said: “In Kaliyuga, the God may appear in any form. Similarly, Pejawar Seer was a great soul, who lead a saintly life for betterment of the society. Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji had a cordial relationship.”

