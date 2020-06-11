JSS AHER moves one up in NIRF rankings

June 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research (JSS AHER), Mysuru, has moved one up in the rankings among the University rankings and has scaled to 33rd Rank among 1,667 Universities in India this year.

The NIRF Rankings-2020 (National Institutional Ranking Framework) was announced by Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in New Delhi today (11.6.2020).

Three of the constituent Colleges of JSS AHER are in the top 10 in India. JSS Dental College & Hospital has been placed at the 10th place, JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, in 9th while JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru, has retained its 10th position. JSS Medical College has also retained its position and figures among the top 20 Medical Colleges in the country.

Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara University, Mysuru, was declared Deemed-to-be-University under Section 3 of UGC Act 1956, in the year 2008 by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. JSS AHER was also granted autonomous status under “Institutions Deemed to be Universities (Category-II)” by University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2018.

JSS Academy has significantly strengthened its teaching, research and service efforts to realise its vision and mission under the leadership and patronage of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, the Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research; Dr. C. G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha; Dr. B. Suresh, Pro-Chancellor and Dr. Surinder Singh, Vice- Chancellor.

These rankings are mainly due to the hard work of the faculty, students, alumni, peers and the guidance by the Management, says a press release from JSS Academy.