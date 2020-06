June 11, 2020

Mangaluru: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes has been admitted to a private hospital in city owing to illness.

The 79-year-old had issues related to the chest and kidney, for which he was admitted to a hospital on June 8.

However, hospital sources have informed that his condition is stable.

Oscar was in New Delhi and had returned to Mangaluru prior to the nationwide lockdown enforcement.