Miraculous escape for family as moving car catches fire
June 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A family from city that was returning from Chamarajanagar in a Maruti Zen car had a miraculous escape, when the moving car caught fire and was completely gutted near Chikkahalli on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road on Wednesday evening.

Basappa, a resident of Police Layout in city, had been to Chamarajanagar along with his family members in his Maruti Zen (KA-03-MG-8772) and were returning to the city. When they reached near Chikkahalli at about 7.30 pm, Basappa noticed smoke emanating from the bonnet and noticed fire in the engine.

He immediately stopped the car on the roadside and asked his family members to get down and move to a safe distance. Soon, fire engulfed the car and someone in the crowd that was watching informed the Fire Station. Though the Fire and Emergency Services personnel arrived and extinguished the fire, the car was completely gutted by then, according to Varuna Police, who have registered a case.

