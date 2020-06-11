Forum Mall Mysuru re-opens with safety measures

June 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After four rounds of lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic, city’s Forum Mall yesterday opened its doors to customers with all necessary safety measures in place.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan today, Forum Mall Marketing Manager B.S. Sumanth said that customers and staff would mandatorily undergo thermal screening for body temperature at their respective entry points and customers should pass through the Sanitisation Tunnel placed at the entrance. Safety indication on Arogya Setu app, wearing of mask, sanitisation and social distancing is also mandatory. Footfalls would be monitored and QR code-based contact-less food ordering and billing service at the food court is provided.

He said that retailers have been advised to avoid the use of trial rooms and sanitise the trial rooms every time it is used. Frequent steaming of garments and disinfecting surfaces should be done and apparel brands should either avoid trials or make sure the garment is completely sanitised before being put on display again. Sanitising and fumigation of delivery trucks and materials and safety measures for delivery personnel etc. are being followed.

It is advised that customers plan their visit by booking convenient slots on the website – www.forummalls.in and use the E-Pass with the QR code to enter and exit the mall which would also help traffic management inside the mall at any point of time, Sumanth said.

Vouchers for Corona Warriors

A cash voucher would be given to Corona Warriors, who come to the mall, which they (Corona Warriors) can purchase or get discount (the amount in the cash voucher) in the purchase bill.

Forum Mall General Manager R. Dhanashekaran and Operating Manager Mohan were present at the press meet.