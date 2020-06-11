Colours of Corona: Rangayana creates awareness on pandemic

June 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Rangayana premises, which was once abuzz with theatre-lovers, appears to have lost the glare following the COVID-19 lockdown with no theatre activities now. However, amidst this silence with no visitors, Rangayana artistes, led by its Director Addanda C. Cariappa, made sure that the theatre repertory was given time to cleaning by arranging theatre props and documents. Also, with ‘Online mode’ getting more scope, Rangayana too has started digitalising the benchmark plays staged since its inception.

Apart from all that is being done to keep the theatre house in tact, Rangayana has also taken a step towards creating awareness about the pandemic using the means of colours. The premises is now being painted with the theme ‘Kalinga Mardhana by Lord Krishna’ likening it to the tackling of ‘Coronavirus’ by the Corona Warriors.

Banishment of Kaliya, the dreaded multi-hooded serpent, from the river Yamuna by Lord Krishna is one of popular stories from Bhagavata. The Coronavirus, which has become a nemesis for the whole world, has been depicted in these paintings as the venomous Serpent Kaliya, while Corona Warriors are portrayed as Lord Krishna, as all the frontline workers including doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others are fighting against this pandemic.

The venomous serpent Coronavirus is depicted as creating havoc all across the world after crossing The Great Wall of China, while a Corona Warrior, in this painting a doctor, is holding stethoscope in one hand and the tail of the serpent in the other hand, is seen dancing on the hood of the fierce Coronavirus.

Art designer H.K. Dwarakanath and artist Ranga of Rangayana have conceptualised and crafted these art works.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore,’ Art designer Dwarakanath said, “We are displaying these art works in an effort to create awareness about this pandemic among the general public. The Coronavirus in the form of venomous serpent Kaliya is displayed as creating trouble for the whole world after originating in China and crossing its borders to reach America, Russia, England, Spain, India and other nations. The Corona Warriors are putting in maximum efforts to keep the virus at bay by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”