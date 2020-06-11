CM inaugurates new Office of Brahmin Development Board in Bengaluru
June 11, 2020

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday inaugurated online the new Office, website and logo of Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board, from his Home Office ’Krishnaa’ here yesterday. 

The Brahmin Development Board will now function from Sri Aravind Bhavan in Mythic Society premises on Nrupatunga Road, Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa highlighted the services of Brahmin community to the society. Pointing out that the Government has established the Board for the welfare of the community, he assured of all help to the Board in its functioning.

K.R. MLA S.A.Ramdas said that Brahmins were facing difficulty in getting caste certificates at Taluk Offices. Highlighting that the community students were facing hurdles to get jobs or taking up higher studies, for want of caste certificates, he appealed the Chief Minister to address this issue. 

Following Ramdas’ appeal, Yediyurappa directed Revenue Minister R. Ashok to pass an order for issuing caste certificate for Brahmin community members, to which the Minister agreed.

Muzrai and Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, MLAs Ravi Subramanya, S.R.Vishwanath and R.V. Deshpande, MP Tejasvi Surya, former Minister M.T.B. Nagaraj, State Brahmin Development Board Chairman Sachidanandamurthy, Brahmin Community leader Bhanuprakash Sharma, Mysuru District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash and others were present.

