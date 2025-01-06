Batoola Begum
Obituary

Batoola Begum

January 6, 2025

Batoola Begum (88), wife of Mir Sadiq Ali, proprietor of Ali Brothers on Sayyaji Rao Road, passed away following brief illness this morning in city.

She leaves behind her husband Mir Sadiq Ali, sons Bakher Ali and Anjum Ali, daughters-in-law Meenaz Ali and Durdana (Nisha) Ali, grand-children Zubin Ali, Aruj Ali, Anush Ali and a host of relatives and friends.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Jaffaria Masjid in Lashkar Mohalla at 5 pm today, followed by the burial in city, according to sources.

