January 6, 2025

M.N. Sharadamma (90), wife of late Srinivas Iyer and a resident of Ramakrishnanagar, passed away in the wee hours of yesterday in city.

She leaves behind her son Vijaykumar, daughter-in-law, grandson and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday morning, according to family sources.