 ‘Be careful in online transactions; keep kids away from narcotics’
News

 ‘Be careful in online transactions; keep kids away from narcotics’

February 6, 2025

SP tells parents at grievances meet

Mysuru: “With increase in cyber crime cases, one has to be very careful during online transactions. Also, keep your children away from narcotic substances,” warned Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana.

He was addressing the gathering during the public grievances meet, organised at a private hotel in Varuna Police limits in the taluk yesterday.

Pointing out that cyber crimes are increasing as technologies were growing, he warned the public to be very careful and asked them to use trust worthy mobile apps for online shopping besides asking them not to share any of their bank details to anyone.

“Youths, who are the future asset of the country were falling prey to narcotic substances. Parents should keep a watch on their children and keep them away from drugs. Keep your children occupied in studies. Also, accident cases are increasing and everyone should follow traffic rules,” the SP said.

The SP later received grievances from the people pertaining to illegal sale of liquor in villages, lack of CCTVs, road humps and closing of bars and tea stalls close to schools and colleges among others.

About 250 to 300 representatives from villages in Varuna Police limits, representatives of various associations and organisations and members of the public took part in the  grievances meet.

Speaking after receiving the grievances, the SP assured that he would take steps to solve a majority of the issues before the next meeting.

Additional SPs C. Mallik and L. Nagesh and other Police officials were present.   

