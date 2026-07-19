‘Beda Bro’, ‘Operation RISE’ rolled out against drug abuse

July 19, 2026

Goonda Act to be invoked against drug peddlers

Mysuru: Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi have announced a comprehensive campaign to make Mysuru city and district drug-free, with random drug-use tests in colleges and hostels and the formation of Anti-Drug Committees in every educational institution.

Addressing a press conference at her office yesterday, Seema Latkar said that the initiative is part of a State-wide anti-narcotics mission aimed at preventing drug abuse among youngsters through awareness, enforcement and community participation.

Under the youth-centric ‘Beda Bro’ (Say No, Brother) campaign, anti-drug messages will be delivered in simple, relatable language to encourage young people to resist peer pressure and make responsible choices.

Another awareness initiative, ‘Operation RISE’ (Reject, Inform, Support, Empower), will educate communities about the harmful effects of drug abuse and create awareness of the legal consequences of possessing, selling and trafficking narcotic substances.

The three-week campaign will feature social media outreach, awareness programmes in colleges & educational institutions and public participation initiatives. Students will also take a pledge to remain drug-free.

Highlighting the Police’s sustained awareness efforts, the Police Commissioner said that 533 anti-drug programmes were organised in 2025, reaching 25,572 students and 15,319 members of the public.

In 2026, the campaign expanded to 803 programmes, covering 23,825 students and 18,373 citizens through awareness sessions on the dangers of drug abuse.

Goonda Act

Seema Latkar has warned that drug peddlers will now face action under the Goonda Act as part of the Police’s intensified crackdown on narcotics.

She said that although such cases were not invoked under the Goonda Act earlier, the department has now decided to adopt a tougher approach to build a drug-free society.

She said that three drug peddlers in Mysuru have already been booked under the Goonda Act, including Salma Banu of Mandi Mohalla, who is currently lodged in jail.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, Additional SP L. Nagesh, Deputy Commissioners of Police Dr. Harsha Priyamvada (Law and Order) and K.S. Sundar Raj (Crime and Traffic) were present.