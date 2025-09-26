Bedara Kannappa star attraction at Lingambudhi Botanical Garden

September 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the Dasara festivities, a beautiful flower show has been organised at the Lingambudhi Botanical Garden in Mysuru, captivating visitors with a stunning sculpture of the legendary Bedara Kannappa.

Crafted entirely from thousands of blossoms, the Mantap installation has quickly become a centrepiece of admiration.

Mirroring the popular flower show at Kuppanna Park, this year’s event at Lingambudhi features over 35 varieties of flowering plants, cultivated in 40,000 pots and arranged in artistic layouts across the garden.

A special floral pavilion housing the Bedara Kannappa sculpture has been constructed, enchanting visitors with its intricate design and cultural resonance. For the first time, a musical fountain has been added, delighting children and tourists with its rhythmic water choreography.

The flower show is open from 9 am to 9 pm till Oct. 2, with entry fees of Rs. 60 for adults and Rs. 30 for children.

Additional attractions include topiary gardens with animal- and bird-shaped plant sculptures, natural bamboo and bonsai zones, a butterfly park, a medicinal plant garden, a rose garden and several themed mini-gardens, offering a refreshing experience for nature-lovers and families alike.