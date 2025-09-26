By Women… For Women…

September 26, 2025

Expo-cum-sale of women-made products at J.K. Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: Clay-made home decor articles, chonde-made household products, mouth-watering pickles, papad, handloom silk sarees and what not…

The expo-cum-sale of products organised as part of Women and Children’s Dasara at J.K. Grounds in city has a variety of women-made products.

For record, 80 percent of the total stalls are occupied and the organisers have allotted stalls without charging any rent, to provide due space for empowering women.

With variety of products sold here, the visitors are sure to be spoilt for choices, leaving them undecided on what to buy.

Apart from native women, entrepreneurs from other parts of the State, have set up the stalls here. Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs), selling traditional and modern wares are much in demand.

Chonde, the naturally grown fibre found in water bodies at Gadag district, has been extensively used in making products like hand bags, baskets, door hangings and face of a bullock, used as decorative items for the interiors of the houses.

Papad made of flavours like garlic, onion, red chilli and jeera are popular among middle aged and elderly lot, not to forget the pickles that come in different tastes.

Highest of about eight stalls are into selling imitation jewellery like chains, ear rings, necklaces, with gold covering, that is popular among young women.