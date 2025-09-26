Kannada echoes at Mysore Palace

September 26, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: G.P. Rajarathnam’s poems, popularly known as ‘Ratnan Padagalu’, that still remain a chart-buster for being laced with wit and humour, resonated at the premises of Mysore Palace yesterday evening.

Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee had organised a music concert titled ‘Kannada Kavigala Geetha Gayana’ that saw popular songs of Kannada penned by reputed poets, fine tuned into light music, entertaining the music buffs, till the programme was wound-up, leaving behind lingering memories. Local talent Shree Harsha and Rashmi B. Chikkamagalur, presented a mix of songs, casting a spell among the music connoisseurs, kindling the spirit of Kannada.

G.P. Rajarathnam’s ‘Yenda Yedti Kannad Padagal Andre Ratnang Prana…!, Santa Shishunala Sharif’s ‘Taravavalla Tagi Ninna Tamburi Swara…’, Rashtrakavi Kuvempu’s ‘Ba Indu Sambhramisu Indenna Hrudayadali…’, K.S. Nisar Ahmed’s ‘Nityotsava…’, H.S. Venkatesh Murthy’s ‘Thoogu Manchadali Koothu Megha Shama Radhegatu…’ and K.S. Narasimha Swamy’s ‘Deepavu Ninnade Gaaliyu Ninnade…’ were among the songs rendered to the applause of the gathering, who soaked in the spirit of music. Earlier the singer duo recited ‘Kayo Sri Gowri…’ the erstwhile State Anthem of Princely Mysore State having its genesis in Wadiyars, paying a perfect tribute to Dasara.

Shree Harsha and Rashmi B. Chikkamagalur presenting Kannada Kavigala Geetha Gayana last evening at Mysore Palace.

Vid. Sridhar Jain of ‘Aptamitra’ fame and team performed a dance ballet ‘Shivatandava’ in Bharatanatyam.

Dr. Mohasin Khan and troupe presented a Sitar concert, paying a special musical tribute to Goddess Chamundeshwari, with the rendition of ‘Igiri Nandini…’

Dr. Mohasin Khan and troupe enthralled audience with Sitar recital.

Tribute to Dr. Bhyrappa

City singer Shree Harsha, condoling the death of novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, sang paeans of the latter by describing his literary works as a library for providing the vast gamut of knowledge to readers.

Remembering another poet H.S. Venkatesh Murthy, who passed away recently, Shree Harsha sang a song penned by the former that is popular among the masses.