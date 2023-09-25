Bengaluru bandh tomorrow

September 25, 2023

Kannada organisations, activists call for total Karnataka Bandh on Sept. 29

Bengaluru: In protest against the State Government’s decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, several pro-farmer and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a complete ‘Bengaluru bandh’ on Sept. 26 (Tuesday).

Over 175 organisations and Opposition parties including BJP and JD(S) have extended their support to the bandh.

With transport organisations also expressing their solidarity with the ongoing agitation, the bandh is likely to disrupt normal life in the State capital. The bandh organisers have requested full cooperation from IT companies, schools, colleges, manufacturing industries and transport bodies by declaring a ‘holiday’ for their employees.

There has been no official response from the Karnataka Government to the bandh call yet. But sources said that given the support from opposition parties and the Government’s decision not to oppose it, the Bengaluru bandh is likely to have a widespread impact.

In a move to exert more pressure on the State Government to immediately stop the water release as Karnataka is facing a drinking water crisis, Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has called for a ‘Akhanda Karnataka Bandh’ on Sept. 29 (Friday).

Various agitating bodies, led by Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti, have collectively decided to call for a general strike on Sept. 29. They announced the decision after a meeting at a hotel in Bengaluru this noon.

Vatal Nagaraj appealed to all districts of the State to participate in the bandh and regardless of the challenges the State is currently facing, the people of Karnataka should unite in support of the Karnataka Bandh.

He alleged that Karnataka has been releasing water even now in a clandestine manner and emptying the reservoirs. “We want to send a message to the Government that their acts of high-handedness and ignorance of the plight of Kannadigas will not be tolerated,” he stated.

On Sept. 26, the KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation advised BMTC staff to avoid operating buses from 6 am to 6 pm. This strike is likely to affect the movement of school vans, cabs, autos and airport taxis in the city. The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association, consisting of 32 private transport organisations, has expressed its support for the bandh.

Private school managements have expressed concerns about potential disruptions in the city during the examination season. Essential services, including vans and buses transporting students for exams, are expected to continue operating, according to sources within the Federation.