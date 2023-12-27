December 27, 2023

Under the ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) Scheme, the Agriculture Department has invited entries for district/taluk level Best Agriculturist Awards (2023-24) in the fields of Farming and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Sericulture and Forestry. A total of 10 farmers (2 in each of the five categories) will be selected for the award at the district-level and 5 at the taluk-level. The district-level award carries a purse of Rs. 25,000 and the taluk level award of Rs. 10,000. Interested farmers should obtain the prescribed forms from the office of the Assistant Agricultural Officer and the same must be submitted along with supporting documents before Jan. 8, 2024.