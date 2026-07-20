Bheema, Srikanta, Harsha in musth

July 20, 2026

Jumbo selection for Dasara turns tricky as…

Mysuru: The Forest Department is facing an unexpected hurdle in finalising this year’s Dasara Elephant Squad, the star attraction of Mysuru’s Nada Habba celebrations, as several key male elephants have entered musth, a periodic hormonal condition marked by heightened aggression and unpredictable behaviour.

Dasara festivities will commence on Oct. 11 and conclude with the grand Jumboo Savari on Oct. 21. As per tradition, the elephant squad is brought to Mysuru about 55 to 60 days before the festival, with the first batch scheduled to arrive on Aug. 26.

Ahead of the selection, Forest Department officials have visited elephant camps at Mathigodu, Dodda Harave, Bheemanakatte and Dubare to conduct health assessments. ECG tests have been carried out on the elephants, while female elephants have undergone ultrasound scans. The scan reports are still awaited.

Officials had planned to shortlist only healthy elephants for this year’s festivities. However, the onset of musth among several experienced tuskers has complicated the selection process.

Bheema, the crowd favourite

Among those affected are Bheema, a crowd favourite and regular member of the Dasara squad, Srikanta, who made his debut last year as the ‘Pattada Aane’ and Harsha, another senior member of the team. Their participation in this year’s celebrations now remains uncertain.

Bheema has entered musth for the second time and has displayed signs of aggression. Although officials believe the condition is gradually subsiding, his unpredictable behaviour has raised safety concerns.

Usually known for his calm temperament, Bheema’s recent behavioural changes have prompted the Department to avoid even conducting ECG tests on him.

With about two-and-a-half months remaining for the festival, officials are unable to predict when he will fully recover. Even if he does, concerns over public safety may influence the final decision on his inclusion.

Bheema has become one of the most popular elephants in the Dasara celebrations over the past few years, making the Department’s decision even more challenging.

Srikanta enters musth after 10 years

Srikanta, who made his Dasara debut last year and served as the ‘Pattada Aane’ during the royal family’s Palace rituals, has entered musth after nearly a decade.

At the Mathigodu Elephant Camp, he is being provided with a natural diet as part of efforts to reduce the effects of the condition.

Harsha also under observation

Harsha, a senior elephant from the Dubare Elephant Camp and a long-time member of the Dasara squad, has also entered musth.

While he has not shown any major behavioural changes so far, officials are closely monitoring him. He is being fed cooling foods such as banana stems to help manage the condition.

Musth lasts for over three months

Musth in elephants generally lasts around three months, with behavioural sensitivity often continuing for another month after the condition subsides.

With about a month left for Gajapayana and nearly three months before the Jumboo Savari, officials are hopeful the elephants will recover in time and regain their normal temperament.

If they are declared fit, they may still be brought to Mysuru. However, strict safety measures will be in place, with access restricted to Mahouts, Kavadis and designated Forest Department personnel.

Officials will also have to assess whether elephants accustomed to forest camp conditions can safely adapt to the crowds and urban environment of Mysuru while recovering from or emerging out of musth.