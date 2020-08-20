Bhoomi Puja for bridge construction at Kabini Dam on Aug.21

August 20, 2020

H.D. Kote: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who will be offering Bagina to Kabini Dam near Beechanahalli in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district tomorrow (Aug. 21), will also perform Bhoomi Puja for the Dam bridge and concretisation of approach road to the Dam.

Announcing this to press persons after holding a meeting with officials at the TB near the Dam site at Beechanahalli in Saragur taluk yesterday, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu said that the construction of the Dam bridge was the dream of his father late Chikkamadu.

‘‘I am happy that my father’s dream is being realised now with the CM performing Bhoomi Puja for the bridge construction tomorrow. I am thankful to the CM and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar,” he said.

Continuing, Anil Chikkamadu said that the bridge construction is being taken up at a cost of Rs. 25.30 crore and concretisation of the Dam approach road at a cost of Rs.25 crore under the Government’s TSP Scheme.

Stressing on the need for officials to take necessary precautions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic spread, he said that officials should invite all people representatives for the Chief Minister’s programme.

After inspecting the spot where the Chief Minister will perform Bhoomi Puja, the MLA inspected the entire Dam site and discussed with the officials the precautionary and safety measures to be taken.

CNNL Chief Engineer Shankaregowda, EE Chandrakumar, Additional SP R. Shivakumar, Assistant Commissioner Veena, Tahsildar R. Manjunath,Taluk Health Officer Dr. T. Ravikumar, Excise SI U.S. Geetha, Dam EE N. Sujatha, AEE Molagavi, Circle Inspector Raghu and others were present.