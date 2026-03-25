Bhushans perform at Kerala Temple Festival
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Bhushans perform at Kerala Temple Festival

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Internationally acclaimed Bharatanatyam artistes Badari Divya Bhushan and Dr. Anjana Bhushan, artistic Directors,  Bhushans’ Academy of Performing Arts and Visual Presentation, Mysuru and Bengaluru along with their sons Abhyuday Dhyan Bhushan and  Abhignan Vedant Bhushan presented ‘Ramabhyudayam,’ a musical dance theatrical based on Navarasa Ramayana for the annual festival of Chakkarakattu Bagavathy Temple, Perambavoor Kerala on Mar.21.

The festival was organised by Chitra Arts Foundation headed by Mohiniyattam artiste Chitra Sukumaran.

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