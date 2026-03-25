Ramanavami Sangeethotsava: Sudarshan to sing at Jayanagar Ramamandira
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Ramanavami Sangeethotsava: Sudarshan to sing at Jayanagar Ramamandira

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Charitable Trust, Mysuru will be organising a Karnatak classical vocal concert by Vid. Sudarshan R Iyengar, on the occasion of Ramanavami Sangeethotsava on Mar. 26 at Jayanagar Sri Ramamandira, Mysuru, at 6.30 pm

Vid. Sudarshan will be accompanied on violin by Vidu. C.V. Shruthi, on mridanga by Vid. S. Kumaraswamy and on the morching by Vid. V.S. Ramesh.

Sudarshan Iyengar is a young promising vocalist from Mysuru, trained earlier under Vid. Jayakrishnan Unni. Presently he is under the tutelage of eminent guru, Sangeeta Kalanidhi, Nyveli R. Santhanagopalan.

A research scholar, pursuing his Ph.D in Belgium, Sudarshan had the opportunities to perform in domestic as well as international platforms including, Embassy of India, Belgium, Netherlands and Dubai, Festival of India held in Paris, Indian Fine Arts Society, Chennai, Mysuru etc. His dedication to the art has been recognised with several accolades, most notable of which is the prestigious Sangeet Samrat Award in 2016.

He also holds the unique distinction of being the youngest artiste ever invited to perform at the Festival of India in France, according to Vid. H. K. Narasimhamurthy, Sabha Vice-President.

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