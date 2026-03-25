Bidaram Ramamandira to host 110th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival from Mar. 26

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The much- awaited 110th Ramanavami Annual Heritage Music Festival of Ganavisharada Bidaram Krishnappa’s Sri Prasanna Seetharama Mandira is scheduled to commence on Mar. 26. The 11-day festival will be inaugurated tomorrow at 6 pm by the President of the institution and philanthropist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy.

This will be followed by the inaugural concert with a Grand Flute recital by Vid. Mysore V. Vamshidhar accompanied by Vidu. Charulatha Ramanujam on violin, Vid. H.L. Shivashankar Swamy on mridanga, Vid. Ranganatha Chakravarthy on ghata and Vid. Rajashekar on morching.

The following 10 days will witness grand concerts by a galaxy of eminent musicians from across India. All concerts commence at 6.15 pm.

Mar. 27: An all-women ensemble consisting of 14 senior artistes will present a special musical feature ‘Sunada Gana Sri Ramamrutha Paana,’ conceptualised and directed by Guru, Sangeetha Vidushi, G.N. Nagamani Srinath. The concert will feature a bouquet of special compositions on Lord Sri Rama composed by several vaggeyakaras.

Mar. 28: Acclaimed child prodigy Vid. Rahul Vellal will present a grand vocal concert. He will be accompanied by Vid. Vaibhav Ramani on violin, Vid. Vinod Shyam Anoor on mridanga and Vid. Sunaad Anoor on khanjira.

Mar. 29: A grand vocal concert by Vid. Saketharaman from Chennai. He will be accompanied by Vid. Mathur Srinidhi on violin, Vid. Arjun Kumar on mridanga and Vid. Shamith Gowda on ghata.

Mar. 30: A grand vocal duet concert by Malladi Brothers (Malladi Sreeramaprasad and Malladi Ravikumar). They will be accompanied by Vid. Nishanth Chandran on violin, Vid. Malladi Sivanand on mridanga and Vid. Sharath Koushik on ghata.

Mar. 31: Vidu. Amritha Murali from Chennai will perform a vocal concert. She will be accompanied by Vidu. Aditi Krishnaprakash on violin, Vid. Tumkur B. Ravishankar on mridanga and Vid. G.S. Ramanujam on ghata.

Apr. 1: Vid. Sai Vignesh will present a vocal recital accompanied by Vid. Keshav Mohankumar on violin, Vid. C. Cheluvaraju on mridanga and Vid. Srinidhi Koundinya on ghata.

Apr. 2: Vid. Abhishek Raghuram will present a vocal concert. He will be accompanied by Vid. Gokul Alankode on violin, Vid. Kishore Ramesh on mridanga and Vid. Sumukh Karanth on khanjira.

Apr. 3: A grand flute concert will be presented by Vid. J.A. Jayanth from Chennai. He will be accompanied by Vid. K.V. Prasad on mridanga and Vid. Guruprasanna on khanjira.

Apr. 4: Sangeetha Kalanidhi Vidu. A. Kanyakumari will present a violin recital. She will be accompanied by Vid. K.V. Prasad on mridanga and Vid. Guruprasanna on khanjira.

Apr. 5: The final day of the festival will feature a grand vocal duet concert by Chilkunda Sisters (Vidu. Lakshmi Nagaraj and Vidu. Indu Nagaraj). They will be accompanied by Vid. B.K. Raghu on violin, Vid. Keshava Datta on mridanga and Vid. Raghunandan Rao on ghata.

Entry to all concerts is free. For further details, contact CA Raghunandan Rao, Hon. Secretary, on Mob: 91489-67330.