Scouts and Guides Awardees to be feted tomorrow

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mayor P. Vishwanath and Dr. K.B. Gurumurthy will be felicitated on receiving ‘Silver Elephant’ Award (2025) given by Bharat Scouts and Guides, at a programme organised at Vidyavardhaka Engineering College in Gokulam at 3.30 pm tomorrow (Mar.26).

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Bharat Scouts and Guides Karnataka Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, who is also a former Minister, will be the chief guest. Vidyavardhaka Sangha Hon.President Gundappa Gowda will preside.

Profiles: P. Vishwanath, son of late Chamaraja MLA K. Puttaswamy, became the first Mayor of Mysuru city in 1983 at a young age of 34 years.

Born in 1949, he is a Mechanical Engineering Graduate. Being an Industrialist, he has served as President of Mysore Industries Association, as Chairman of State-run Karnataka State Forest Industries Corporation, as Hon. Secretary of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, as President of Baden Powell School in city and in various top posts of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka for many years.

He had won ‘Silver Star’ Award of Bharat Scouts and Guides in 2015 and now, he has bagged the prestigious ‘Silver Elephant’ National Award (2025).

Born in 1945, Dr. K.B. Gurumurthy is the son of Educationist, a dedicated Scouts and Guides leader of yesteryears late Kondajji Basappa, also a former Davangere MP, who had served as the Union Deputy Minister and Sarvamangalamma couple.

The 81-year-old Dr. Gurumurthy was a doctor by profession having served as a Medical College Professor and as the Medical Officer of Vidyavardhaka Engineering College.

He is currently on the Board of Baden Powell School Management serving as its Secretary. He has also served as President of Red Cross Society, Mysuru, State Scouts and Guides Treasurer and as District Commissioner.

He had bagged ‘Silver Star’ Award of Bharat Scouts and Guides in 2016 and now the prestigious ‘Silver Elephant’ Award.