998 students graduate from JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science

March 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: “Today’s education should nurture good thinking. There is a great need for good education for a better future. Students should plan big and do hard work; learning should not be limited merely to earning a degree. There must be continuity in learning. Learning every moment continuously is true education,” said Nadoja Dr. Wooday. P. Krishna, Honorary General Secretary of Seshadripuram Educational Institutions.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 18th Graduates Day ceremony held at JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Ooty Road, Mysuru, recently, he said: “Education should bring freedom; Gandhiji believed that true education is that which liberates one from slavery.”

“In the Indian education system, both secular and spiritual education are given importance. Secular education teaches us how to earn a livelihood and is related to external life, while spiritual education is related to inner life. The education we give and receive should provide both good outer vision and inner insight. It is necessary to lead today’s life in balance and students should learn to make proper use of opportunities,” he added.

Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha, administered the oath to the new graduates.

A total of 998 students graduated from various Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programmes.

Among them, 66 graduates, who secured the highest marks were felicitated with various endowment awards and cash prizes.

Aditi Hegde and Sannidhya rendered the invocation. College Chief Executive Officer Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah welcomed. Principal Dr. M. Prabhu proposed the vote of thanks.

Controller of Examinations Dr. B. Prabhuswamy was present on the dais. Dr. N. Rajendra Prasad compered the programme.