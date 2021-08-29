Community Radio Stations are effective means of communication, says Union Minister

August 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Community Radio Stations are an effective means of communication especially in rural areas even amidst rapid advancements in other means of communication, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L. Murugan said that Radio FM Stations in Karnataka were doing a good job in reaching out to the masses.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 106th birth anniversary celebration of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji and launching of JSS Radio 91.2 MHz- A Community Radio Station, at JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science on Ooty Road in city this morning.

Recalling the efforts of Dr. Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji in the development of JSS Mahavidyapeetha and institutions, Murugan said that JSS Mahavidyapeetha has now over 300 reputed educational Institutions across the country and abroad. Lauding the Mutt for providing education, food and shelter to thousands of students from across the country every year, he said that the Mutt has expanded its horizons beyond the country’s borders through its determined and committed approach to the service of the entire society.

Stating that Karnataka has 22 community Radio Stations and FM Stations, the Union Minister said that the JSS Radio 91.2 FM Station is established in Mysuru with the aim of creating awareness in the society about various issues relating to community needs.

Noting that the main objective of the JSS Community Radio is to become a voice for the voiceless and provide information on the rich heritage, tradition and culture of this region, he said that it also aims at identifying problems pertaining to the immediate neighbourhood and to provide suitable solutions by broadcasting programmes on education, health, empowerment of vulnerable sections at the grass-root level.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan (extreme left) seen with Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and Tanveer Sait, University of Mysore VC Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar after inaugurating the JSS Radio 91.2 FM Centre this morning.

K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, who presided, said that Mysuru has the distinction of having the first Radio Station in the Country with Prof. Gopalaswamy setting up one in 1935. Underlining the purpose of a Community Radio Station, Ramdas said that it provides an opportunity for the people representing all sections of the society including students, youngsters, senior citizens, labourers, daily wagers, agriculturists and the like. The JSS Community Radio 91.2 FM Station has the capacity or reaching a radius of 9 kms covering lakhs of people, he added.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and N.R. MLA Tanveer Sait, who were the Chief Guests also spoke.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra released the Radio Station Logo, while Director-General, Information and Broadcasting Department, South Zone Region S. Venkateshwar released the Radio App on the occasion.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

MLA L. Nagendra, Karnataka Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Kote M. Shivanna, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Prof. B.V. Sambashivaiah of JSS College of Arts, Commerce and Science and others were present.